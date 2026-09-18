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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha launches month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in J&K

L-G Sinha launches month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ in J&K

Celebrates PM Modi’s birthday with children at the ‘Palaash’ and ‘Pareesha’ children’s homes

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday at the children's home in Srinagar on Thursday. ANI
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with children at the ‘Palaash’ and ‘Pareesha’ children’s homes in Srinagar and launched the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, a public outreach and service campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

A government spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor distributed school bags, sports kits and sweets among the children and reviewed the facilities available at the homes. He later visited the Children’s Hospital, Bemina, where he interacted with young patients and wished them a speedy recovery.

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Officials said the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, beginning on Thursday and continuing till October 17, marks 25 years of the Prime Minister’s public service.

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Over the next month, 12 programmes will be organised, including school competitions on ‘Mere Sapno Ka Bharat’, felicitation of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, plantation drives, youth-focused activities and beneficiary registration camps under the Seva Setu Abhiyan.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said special camps would be organised at block and ward levels to facilitate the registration of eligible beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes.

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He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in the campaign and highlighted several development and welfare initiatives undertaken in recent years.

Sinha said India recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27 and noted that a large number of people had benefitted from various welfare programmes, including free ration distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Highlighting infrastructure growth, he said the national highway network had expanded significantly, while the number of airports in the country had more than doubled. He also referred to Kashmir’s rail connectivity and said Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing rapid transformation.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir would continue to progress towards greater prosperity and development.

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