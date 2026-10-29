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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha lays foundation stone for Jammu University’s regional centre in Budgam

L-G Sinha lays foundation stone for Jammu University’s regional centre in Budgam

Describes the centre as a unique and forward-looking initiative bringing together regional studies, culture, dialects and emotional intelligence

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. FILE
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Kashmir Chapter of the University of Jammu’s Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor described the centre as a unique and forward-looking initiative bringing together regional studies, culture, dialects and emotional intelligence. Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s rich civilisational heritage, he said the initiative would strengthen cultural, historical and human connections while preserving the region’s diverse intellectual and linguistic traditions.

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Sinha observed that a region could not be understood through geography alone.

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“Languages, folklore, cultural practices, arts, faith, traditions and lived experiences together shape the identity of a place. The integration of regional knowledge with emotional intelligence would form the soul of the new centre and help create a deeper understanding of society and the people,” he said.

He highlighted the centre’s wide-ranging objectives, which include preserving manuscripts, creating digital archives, undertaking linguistic mapping and ethnographic studies, conducting research on pilgrimage and tourism, studying mountain ecology, promoting local entrepreneurship and offering fellowships to young scholars. These initiatives, he said, would help build a shared repository of knowledge for future generations.

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Speaking about the role of universities amid rapid technological change and the advancement of artificial intelligence, the Lieutenant Governor said emotional intelligence and technological capabilities complemented each other. He stressed that future-ready institutions must encourage continuous learning, adaptability, ethical awareness and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Sinha also observed that the main centre on the University of Jammu’s campus and its Kashmir chapter had the potential to emerge as model institutions for research. They could contribute to knowledge creation, cultural preservation and human-centred development while enhancing the global standing of universities in Jammu and Kashmir.

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