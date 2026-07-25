L-G Sinha meets family of J&K cop killed in Anantnag terrorist attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the residence of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Budgam district and assured his family of the administration's full support following the policeman's killing in a terrorist attack in Anantnag earlier this week.

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Sinha visited Qureshi's home at Lalpora in Beerwah, accompanied by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General of Police VK Birdi and Budgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Amir Khan. He met the bereaved family, paid tributes to the slain policeman and offered his condolences.

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According to an official spokesperson, the Lieutenant Governor said the entire nation was proud of Qureshi's courage, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to duty, adding that his service and supreme sacrifice would remain etched in the country's collective memory.

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"The martyr's ideals of love for duty and honour for the motherland will continue to inspire generations in building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

He assured the family that the administration stood firmly with them and would ensure their well-being and dignity. The Lieutenant Governor also promised full assistance until Qureshi's son completes his education and becomes eligible for a government job on compassionate grounds.

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The spokesperson said Sinha highlighted the progress made in dismantling the terror ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed the administration's resolve to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Head Constable Qureshi, who was deployed for Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a terrorist at Lal Chowk in Anantnag district on Wednesday. The attack triggered a massive anti-terror operation across Kashmir, during which hundreds of suspected overground workers (OGWs) were detained for questioning.

The attack was the first militant strike in the Kashmir Valley this year and came months after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed. Security agencies have intensified operations across south Kashmir to trace those involved in the latest attack.