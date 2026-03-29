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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha orders crackdown on drug networks in J&K

L-G Sinha orders crackdown on drug networks in J&K

Reviews the progress of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in Jammu and Kashmir

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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J&K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews the progress of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in Jammu on Saturday.
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in Jammu and Kashmir during a high-level meeting at Lok Bhavan, Jammu.
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The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and other senior officials.

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The Lieutenant Governor directed a massive crackdown on drug smuggling networks targeting the youth of the Union Territory. “Deliberate and sinister efforts are being made to push the youth of Jammu and Kashmir into drug addiction. A comprehensive, whole-of-government approach—combining strict enforcement, robust preventive measures, and a multi-pronged action plan—is urgently required to dismantle the ecosystem of drug smuggling and narco-terrorism,” he said.

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He called for Jan Bhagidari (public participation) and a coordinated response to achieve the goal of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting focused on five key areas—enforcement, IEC (Information, Education, and Communication), counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation—along with strengthening social media monitoring to counter misinformation.

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The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to implement deterrent measures in educational institutions in mission mode and to identify and punish any remnants of narco-terror networks within the system. He also emphasised encouraging citizens to report drug-related activities to the police and administration.

Preparations for an upcoming intensive drug awareness campaign were also reviewed.

“Religious leaders, social organisations, ex-servicemen, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, and political leaders must be involved in the fight against drug addiction,” he said.

Sinha further directed an assessment of activities carried out under the Abhiyaan over the past year.

Discussions also covered onboarding districts on the Nasha Mukt J&K Portal, engagement of nodal officers, community outreach programmes, capacity building, expansion of de-addiction infrastructure, operationalisation of treatment facilities, and implementation of standard operating procedures.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he asked officials to prioritise the Vibrant Villages Programme, with a focus on inclusive development of border areas.

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