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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / L-G Sinha reviews J&K security scenario at Unified Headquarters meeting

L-G Sinha reviews J&K security scenario at Unified Headquarters meeting

Calls for strategy to choke terror funding, logistics in UT

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha during the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar. PTI
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar to review the security situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; GOC, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Balbir Singh; and other senior officers.

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The Unified Headquarters coordinates security and intelligence operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K Police and intelligence agencies for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

He emphasised that real-time coordination among security agencies was crucial to achieving security objectives.

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“A foolproof counter-strategy must be implemented to completely choke off logistical and financial support for terrorists, and we must step up measures to disrupt and counter infiltration. Operations must continue to neutralise the remnants of the terrorist ecosystem. We should aggressively target and dismantle the networks trying to misguide and radicalise the people,” Sinha said.

He directed security forces and the J&K Police to strengthen public trust by ensuring that people's voices were heard and their grievances addressed.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the operational preparedness of the police and security agencies for winter and stressed the need to maintain heightened vigilance to counter emerging threats.

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