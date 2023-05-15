L-G Sinha reviews work on colony for employees

Srinagar, May 14
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday conducted an on-site inspection to review the ongoing construction work on transit accommodations for PM employment package staff at Zewan on the city’s outskirts.
The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks, comprising 936 residential units, he said. In April, Sinha inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential units across the Valley.
