L-G Sinha stresses rehabilitation, community action in renewed anti-drug campaign

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday joined the ‘Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign in Baramulla and announced the launch of two new initiatives under the campaign for the next 69 days — the Community Immunization Programme against drugs and the Family Fortress Initiative.

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Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that just as communities are educated to protect themselves against bacteria and viruses, religious leaders and social groups would now be involved in creating awareness against drug abuse in five to 10 high-risk hotspot areas in every district.

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“I urge schools, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, and NGOs to dedicate one hour every week to strengthen this initiative through awareness. It will act as an early warning system by monitoring hotspots and transforming them into drug-free zones,” he said.

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Highlighting the second initiative, Sinha said the Family Fortress Initiative would rely on strong family and community bonds to combat drug addiction.

“Over the next 69 days, every school, college, and place of worship in Jammu and Kashmir should host weekly family dialogues on drugs. These discussions should be open and honest, alongside local campaign audits to identify and address gaps,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor said that during the past 31 days, more than 2.35 lakh awareness and outreach programmes had been conducted across Jammu and Kashmir. Over 44,000 OPD patients had received treatment, nearly 700 drug smugglers and peddlers had been arrested, and strict action had been taken against the drug supply chain.

“Action has targeted every financial transaction of drug cartels, with properties worth crores attached in cases linked to major smugglers. Around 300 driving licences and more than 400 vehicle registrations associated with drug smugglers have been recommended for cancellation across the Union Territory,” he said.

Sinha added that enforcement agencies had made major drug seizures, inspected more than 3,300 drug stores, and suspended 150 licences for violations. Nearly 3,000 CCTV cameras had also been installed in drug stores across the UT.

“More than two dozen smugglers have been booked under the PIT-NDPS Act. We will pursue every rupee, every asset, and every shell company linked to drug traffickers and ensure the harshest punishment for those destroying the future of our youth,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the campaign had become a people’s movement with unprecedented public participation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have received nearly 3,000 calls for Tele-MANAS counselling and support in the past 31 days. Our response to drug addiction must be rooted in science and compassion. Addicts should be treated and rehabilitated with dignity and integrated back into society,” he said, urging citizens and officials to work together to create drug-free villages and towns.