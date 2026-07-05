L-G Sinha urges Amarnath pilgrims not to travel without valid registration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said an "unusually large number of pilgrims" are arriving without valid registration for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, leading to congestion and delays.

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The observation was made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess the overall management and ground situation of the pilgrimage. The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed security arrangements, traffic management, accommodation, registration status and other logistical aspects to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

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A spokesperson said it was observed that an unusually large number of pilgrims had been arriving without valid registration, "causing long waiting times for pilgrims undertaking the yatra."

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During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the yatra is being conducted in accordance with the prescribed ceiling on pilgrim movement along the tracks, in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

"Therefore, adherence to the registration schedule is imperative for ensuring the safety, security and convenience of all pilgrims," the spokesperson said.

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It was reiterated that only pilgrims possessing valid registration for their designated date would be allowed to proceed on the routes leading to the holy cave shrine. The Lieutenant Governor appealed to intending unregistered pilgrims to defer their travel for the next few days to avoid inconvenience on reaching Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration urged all intending pilgrims to complete the mandatory registration process and obtain a valid Yatra Registration Permit for their allotted date before commencing their journey.

"Pilgrims are requested not to travel without confirmed registration, as they shall not be permitted to proceed on the yatra," it said.

In a post on X, Sinha appealed to devotees to undertake the pilgrimage only after obtaining a valid registration permit for their allotted date.

Several videos circulating on social media show long queues and security personnel preventing pilgrims without valid registration from proceeding. An official said the issue has resulted in overcrowding at the yatra base camps.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said the yatra has been progressing smoothly. He clarified that only registered pilgrims would be issued the mandatory RFID cards and permitted to proceed, while the Tatkal quota remains limited. He also appealed to pilgrims arriving before their allotted date to undertake the pilgrimage only on their scheduled day to avoid inconvenience.

People's Democratic Party leader Zuhaib Yusuf Mir said it was deeply disappointing to see some pilgrims circulating videos alleging police excesses and lack of cooperation. "While every genuine grievance deserves to be heard and addressed, these narratives appear false and exaggerated and, in certain cases, seem more like propaganda than an accurate reflection of the overall situation," he said.

He also suggested introducing better crowd regulation, saying the huge influx places pressure on resources and the fragile environment.

"We wholeheartedly welcome the yatris and pray for a safe and successful pilgrimage. Let us ensure that the spirit of this sacred journey is not undermined by misinformation," he said.