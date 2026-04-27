L-G Sinha urges J&K residents to pledge for organ donation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to pledge for organ donation.

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“I appeal to every citizen to take the pledge for organ donation today. Let society remember that each one of us is a potential donor. Each one of us holds the extraordinary power to save lives even after we are gone,” the LG said.

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The L-G made these remarks while attending ‘Naman Diwas’, an event dedicated to honour organ donors and their families. He expressed gratitude to organ donors and their families, stating that their contributions have brought happiness to countless lives.

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“Because of you, someone is able to read today. Because of you, someone is seeing the colours of the world for the very first time. Because of you, someone is experiencing hope, freedom, and joy anew. I must emphasise with great responsibility that no award from the government or any institution can ever truly capture the value of your gift,” the L-G said.

Addressing a gathering of cornea donors’ families and kidney donors, the L-G stressed that no award can truly capture the value of organ donation and described donors as true role models and heroes of society.

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“In life, we often ask what is humanity’s greatest gift. Across centuries, philosophers, poets and thinkers have reached the same truth that the measure of life is not in what we accumulate, but in what we give. Those we honour today have given the most precious gift of all — the gift of organs, the gift that sustains life itself,” he said.

He also observed that in Indian culture, organ donation is regarded as one of the noblest and most sacred acts.

The L-G commended the work of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of J&K (SOTTO J&K), noting its efforts to raise awareness across communities.

He said SOTTO J&K, through its campaigns, hospital partnerships, collaborations with NGOs and training of medical professionals to sensitively identify and manage brain-dead donor cases, has evolved into a movement of compassion and humanity.

He urged the SOTTO J&K team to boost registrations and pledges through sustained dialogue and outreach. The Lieutenant Governor himself pledged for organ donation last year by registering on the Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“To those who hesitate due to cultural or religious concerns, I wish to remind you that our traditions affirm the sanctity of life and the virtue of selfless giving. Speak to any spiritual guide, family members and community elders and you will find that this gift of life is not only respected across faiths but celebrated as a blessing,” he added.