L-G Sinha urges youth to use skills acquired at varsities in nation-building

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged young graduates to apply their university-acquired skills toward nation-building and improving people’s lives. Speaking at the Alumni Meet of Sharda University in Srinagar, Sinha extended his congratulations to the alumni, faculty, management and students. He emphasised the transformative power of education, calling it a “rare opportunity” that holds “infinite power.”

“Education is the only asset, like a small lamp that can defeat immense darkness. Youth should explore the spiritual and cultural dimensions of education and cherish its value system,” he said. Sinha highlighted the importance of alumni networks in mentorship and knowledge-sharing. “Alumni serve as role models and inspire young students to achieve their goals. The next two decades are expected to be the best time for knowledge economies. As knowledge keepers, you have the responsibility to transfer your expertise from university to the economic sector, driving growth and building a developed India,” he stated.

He urged alumni to integrate a value-based system into their professions. “While developing your full potential, also motivate the younger generation to contribute toward nation-building,” he added.

“We need a long-term vision to build a strong innovation ecosystem. We need fearless and curious minds who can innovate and leverage their knowledge for India’s benefit,” the L-G further remarked.