L-G Sinha vows justice for families of terror victims

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting and discussed the issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were killed by terrorists.
A spokesperson said the Lieutenant Governor directed the DCs and SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to next of kins (NoKs) on priority.
He further directed immediate measures to free terror victim families’ property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.
The spokesperson said L-G asked to identify those elements from terror ecosystem who were involved in killing of Kashmiris and currently working in government .
“Financial assistance under the MUDRA scheme and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture”, the L-G told officials.
The L-G said a special cell will be established in L-G Secretariat to address concerns of terror victim families.
