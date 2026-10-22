L-G Sinha vows to eliminate terrorism from J&K, pays tributes to police martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to police martyrs and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and its support structures from the Union Territory.

Speaking on Police Commemoration Day, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir had made significant strides towards peace and development, and stressed the need to remain vigilant against forces seeking to disrupt stability. “Our goal is to identify and root out terrorism and every element associated with it in Jammu and Kashmir. We must resolve today that we will not rest until this land is freed from separatist and terrorist elements,” he said.

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Issuing a stern warning to those supporting terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said such elements would be brought to justice irrespective of where they attempt to hide.

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Remembering the courage and sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Sinha said their service continued to inspire both Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

Expressing solidarity with the families of martyrs, he said no recognition or assistance could compensate for the loss of a loved one, but assured that every effort would be made to ensure their welfare and a life of dignity.

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“I assure the entire Jammu and Kashmir Police family that all possible steps will continue to be taken to provide welfare, support and a dignified life to the families of our martyrs,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor hailed the contribution of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), describing its history as one of courage, discipline and unwavering commitment under challenging circumstances. He noted that the force had played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, combating terrorism, and assisting citizens during emergencies and natural disasters.

“Thousands of JKP personnel have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism. Their sacrifices and dedication to the honour and integrity of the nation will never be forgotten,” he said.

Sinha said the police uniform symbolises service, responsibility and sacrifice, adding that the true test of policing lies in ensuring public safety, delivering justice and standing by citizens during times of crisis.

Highlighting the role of security forces in safeguarding national integrity, he said the J&K Police, the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had protected the country through some of its most difficult challenges since Independence.

“As India moves steadily towards becoming a developed nation, peace, stability and progress in Jammu and Kashmir are of special importance. Ensuring these objectives rests significantly on the shoulders of the Police, Army and CAPFs,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for stronger measures to prevent crimes against women and children, protect vulnerable sections of society, and ensure timely justice for victims. He stressed the need to intensify efforts against drug trafficking, narco-terrorism and their support networks, saying a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir must remain a collective commitment.

Commending the officers and personnel of the JKP, Army and CAPFs for their dedication and courage, Sinha wished them success in their missions and safety in the discharge of their duties.

National Police Commemoration Day is observed every year in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh on October 21, 1959.