L-G visits police commando training centre in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Commando Training Centre (CTC) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Sunjwan, Jammu.
The L-G reviewed specialised training modules and other activities being conducted for trainees. He was also briefed on operational preparedness, counter-terror and tactical training techniques. Sinha interacted with police personnel undergoing training at the centre.
Senior officers briefed him on the components of the training programme and proposed upgradation and infrastructure expansion of the facility.
The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination) SJM Gillani; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP Headquarters and Director SSG MK Sinha; IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; and other senior officials.
