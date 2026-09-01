L-G VK Saxena lays foundation stone for smart bus shelters in Leh, Kargil

In a major step towards strengthening public transport infrastructure in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for 30 smart bus shelters, with 15 each to be constructed in Leh and Kargil districts.

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The project aims to provide safe, comfortable and technology-enabled waiting facilities for commuters, particularly during the region's harsh winter months. Designed to address Ladakh's challenging climatic conditions, the shelters are expected to benefit students, senior citizens, women, office-goers and daily commuters who often have to wait for public transport in extreme weather.

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The smart bus shelters will be equipped with a range of modern passenger information and safety features. These include GPS-enabled passenger information systems, LED display boards, real-time bus tracking and estimated time of arrival (ETA) displays, enabling commuters to access accurate information about bus routes and schedules.

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To enhance passenger safety, the shelters will also be fitted with CCTV surveillance systems, SOS emergency buttons, first-aid kits, emergency oxygen cylinders and fire extinguishers. Accessibility features such as tactile tiles and barrier-free movement have been incorporated to ensure that the facilities are inclusive and convenient for visually impaired and differently-abled passengers.

A key highlight of the project is its emphasis on sustainability. Each shelter will be powered by a 2 KW solar photovoltaic system supported by battery storage and a hybrid inverter. Solar energy will be used to operate passenger information displays, Wi-Fi connectivity and other essential facilities, reducing dependence on conventional power sources and lowering operational costs.

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Officials said the initiative aligns with Ladakh's vision of becoming a carbon-neutral region by promoting the use of clean and renewable energy in public infrastructure.

The shelters will also reflect Ladakh's distinctive architectural heritage, blending modern technology with traditional design elements. The objective is to ensure that new infrastructure remains rooted in the region's cultural identity while meeting contemporary urban mobility requirements.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said the project goes beyond the construction of bus shelters and represents an effort to create safe, comfortable and sustainable public transport facilities suited to Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic conditions.

He said the weather-protected shelters would provide much-needed relief to commuters from extreme cold, strong winds and snowfall while improving overall public transport experience. According to the Lieutenant Governor, the initiative is aimed at promoting better mobility, safety, technological integration and citizen-centric services across the Union Territory.

He also appealed to residents to take ownership of the facilities and cooperate with the administration in maintaining the shelters, ensuring they remain clean, functional and well-preserved for public use.