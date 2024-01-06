L-G’s Adviser meets officials over Republic Day preparations in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

Amid preparation for the upcoming Republic Day, Adviser to the L-G of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal presided over a preliminary meeting with officers of the UT. The meeting aimed to ensure planning and execution for a smooth conduct of the event.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to guarantee a memorable experience to all attendees, emphasising the smooth flow of traffic, provision of free and clean drinking water, accessibility for persons with disabilities and the availability of clean public toilets.

The Ladakh L-G’s Adviser directed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to sanitise and activate all water ATMs, ensuring

the provision of free water to all participants.

The Adviser urged both the district commissioners (DCs) of Leh and Kargil to enforce the use of eco-friendly, biodegradable items for decorations and other utilities essential for the celebrations. “This initiative aligns with the commitment to organizing the event as a green affair, marking a significant step towards achieving carbon neutrality in Ladakh” he said.

Discussions also centered around implementing health and medical protocols in adherence to the latest Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The Adviser instructed the Health Department to distribute face masks at all entry points and initiate radio announcements promoting the importance of wearing masks during the event, which will be open for all to attend.

Kotwal stressed the need for close coordination with the merchant association to enhance the festive ambiance by decorating shops in public places. This initiative, coupled with the adornment of government buildings and monuments, aims to create a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere, he said.

The Republic Day celebrations in Leh is scheduled to take place at the historic polo ground, while in Kargil, the event will unfold at Khree Sultan Cho Stadium.

