LAB, KDA delegation in Delhi to meet Sonam Wangchuk

A delegation of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), led by co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook, along with representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), reached New Delhi on Monday to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and enquire about his health amid concerns over his ongoing fast.

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KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the joint delegation arrived in the national capital from Ladakh to personally assess Wangchuk’s condition. “We look forward to meeting him. We stand together in solidarity and pray for his good health,” Kargili said.

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LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok said the delegation was deeply concerned over Wangchuk’s deteriorating health and would urge him to consider ending his fast at the earliest.

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While acknowledging his unwavering commitment and immense sacrifice for the people of Ladakh, the Apex Body stressed that his health and well-being were of paramount importance.

“The delegation will convey to him that his message has reached both the people and the authorities. We will sincerely request him to preserve his health and continue guiding the movement with his leadership and vision,” Phunchok said.

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The Apex Body also prayed for Wangchuk’s speedy recovery and expressed hope that he would soon end his fast in the interest of his health and the larger cause of Ladakh.