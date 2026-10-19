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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Labourer killed, 4 injured in landslide during road work in J-K's Poonch

Labourer killed, 4 injured in landslide during road work in J-K's Poonch

The labourers were engaged by the General Reserve Engineer Force, which functions under the Border Roads Organisation

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 02:02 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The incident occurred at 11.50 am near the hilly Angan Pathri area of Sawajian tehsil along the under-construction Poonch-Gulmarg road. Representative pic
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A 45-year-old labourer was killed and four others injured in a landslide while carrying out road construction work in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The labourers were engaged by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), which functions under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), they said.

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The incident occurred at 11.50 am near the hilly Angan Pathri area of Sawajian tehsil along the under-construction Poonch-Gulmarg road.

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The deceased was identified as Mohd Bashir, a resident of Danna Gagrian village. The injured labourers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said.

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