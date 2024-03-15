Lack of basic infra, staff crunch at Udhampur school, studies hit

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, March 14
Students of Government Middle School in the Halla area of Panchari of Udhampur have been complaining about the absence of basic infrastructure at the institution.
According to residents of the area, the school does not even have a functional water connection, which creates severe problems for students. There is also a staff crunch at the school as there are only two teachers for 36 students.
“This creates an overcrowded and under-resourced learning environment, hindering the quality of education that students receive here,” said Suram Singh, a resident.
Drastic decline in enrolment
Cracks have come up in the school building, rendering it unsafe. The lack of proper facilities has led to a drastic decline in student enrolment. While earlier there were 100 students at the school, the strength has now reduced to merely 36. —Samsher Singh, Resident
The school building is also in a deplorable state. It is incomplete, with many loopholes in the design clearly visible. There is only one functional classroom in the school.
Samsher Singh, a village leader, said the cracks have come up in the structure, rendering it unsafe. “The poor condition of the building, coupled with a lack of proper facilities, has led to a drastic decline in student enrolment. While earlier there were 100 students at the school, the strength has now reduced to merely 36,” he said.
Residents of the area have time and again appealed to the administration to intervene and address these issues urgently. Chief Education Officer Geetu Bangotra could not be contacted for a comment.
