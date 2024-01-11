 Lack of snow in Valley disappoints tourists, leaves locals worried : The Tribune India

  Lack of snow in Valley disappoints tourists, leaves locals worried

Lack of snow in Valley disappoints tourists, leaves locals worried

Lack of snow in Valley disappoints tourists, leaves locals worried

The ski resort of Gulmarg wears a deserted look nowadays. file



Srinagar, January 10

Scores of tourists returned home from Kashmir without getting a feel of snow. The lack of snowfall in the valley this winter will not only hit tourism and related activities, but also badly affect agriculture and allied activities.

A large number of tourists, who arrived here on the New Year’s Eve in the hope of enjoying skiing and other snow-related activities in the Gulmarg bowl, had to go back disappointed due to the lack of snowfall.

People associated with the tourism industry are worried that no snowfall in Kashmir in winter would adversely affect the livelihood of thousands of people in the Valley.

“This winter has been a very bad advertisement for our trade. Although Kashmir is not the only place that witnessed a lack of snow, our winter tourism mostly depends on snowfall. May Allah have mercy on us,” Muzaffar Ahmad, a tour operator from the city, said.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, an avid skier, expressed his concern on the lack of snow in the mountains, which can lead to problems for the Valley residents in the summer.

“I’ve never seen Gulmarg so dry in the winter. To put this into perspective, here are a couple of photographs from previous years, both taken on the 6th of Jan. If we don’t get snow soon the summer is going to be miserable. Not to mention skiers like me who can’t wait to get on the slopes but there’s nothing to ski on,” Abdullah posted in X.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted two pictures of himself taken on January 6 of 2022 and 2023 in Gulmarg with plenty of snow everywhere.

According to local farmers, with very little snowfall even in the higher reaches of Kashmir this winter, the agricultural produce in the Valley can be severely affected, while there will also be problems for the residents as they will not get sufficient drinking water.

“The melting of snow at the onset of summer in the higher reaches of Kashmir is the main source of water for our rivers and streams. With no snow on the mountains, people in the plains will suffer. Crops will take a hit as there will be water scarcity for irrigation,” Mohammad Akbar Ganai, a farmer from Nowgam, said.

Another X user posted a video of a wildfire sweeping through the Gulmarg golf course — a phenomenon hitherto unthinkable in the month of January.

“Amidst a prolonged dry spell, a wildfire has swept through a section of Gulmarg Golf Course. The fire service is actively managing the situation, and currently, it is under control,” Farhat Naik wrote in his post.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there has been a large deficit in winter snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh this year and the situation is unlikely to change before Republic Day.

“There is no forecast of any active Western Disturbance or snowfall till January 25. The satellite image from the MeT centre at Leh shows a grim picture of rapid melting of glaciers, which are our priceless natural resource,” Sonam Lotus, Director, IMD Leh Centre, said.

According to the IMD’s data, December 2023 saw 79-per cent deficit rainfall, while the first 10 days of January this year have also been dry.

If the IMD’s forecast holds good, it will put into jeopardy the conduct of the fourth Khelo India National Winter Games, which are scheduled to be held at Gulmarg from February 2. — PTI  

Snow No-show

  • A large number of tourists, who arrived in the hope of enjoying skiing and other snow-related activities had to go back disappointed
  • People associated with the tourism industry are worried that no snowfall would adversely affect the livelihood of thousands
  • The local residents fear they will not get sufficient drinking water and agricultural produce can be severely affected

Dry spell to continue over Gulmarg

New Delhi: Popular tourist destination Gulmarg, known for its snow-clad slopes, is barren without the cover of thick tufts of snow. The meteorological experts say that the region will not experience snowfall for the next two weeks. The scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say that Gulmarg faces a dry spell every few years due to the El Nino effect, which has led to the reduction in snow and rainfall in the region. Under El Nino, the Indian Ocean is warmer than the adjoining oceans, hence has a relatively lower pressure. The moisture-laden winds move from ocean to the land and impact the snow and rainfall patterns. “El Nino is the reason there is no snowfall this year in Gulmarg. This year the impact of El Nino has been the strongest. The region had a pattern of early snowfall for the last three to four years, which is missing this year,” Mukhtar Ahmad, Director, IMD, Kashmir, said.

