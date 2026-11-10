Ladakh admin announces Hill Council polls for December 4 amid opposition to winter elections

Amid growing opposition to the timing of the proposed elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), the Ladakh Administration on Tuesday issued a notification calling upon all constituencies in the Union Territory to elect members to the new councils.

A gazette notification issued by the administration stated that eight new LAHDCs, one in each district of Ladakh, had been created. It said Rule 11 of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Election) Rules, 2026, provided for the constitution of the first and subsequent councils upon the expiry of the existing council’s tenure or their dissolution.

According to the notification, the State Election Commission, Ladakh, had recommended that the UT Administrator call upon all constituencies across Ladakh to elect members for constituting the new councils.

“Now, therefore, in pursuance of the provisions... I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Administrator (Lieutenant Governor), Union Territory of Ladakh, hereby call upon all constituencies of all LAHDCs in the Union Territory of Ladakh... to elect members for the purpose of constituting new Councils in Ladakh,” the notification stated.

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It added that the notification would come into force from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The move comes amid growing opposition to holding the LAHDC elections during the harsh winter months, when seasonal migration from several parts of Ladakh could also affect voter participation.

Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging him to reconsider and defer the proposed elections, citing extreme weather conditions, seasonal migration and the need for a comprehensive revision of electoral rolls.

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In his letter, Jan said several “critical geographical, climatic, logistical and administrative considerations” needed to be taken into account before finalising the election schedule.

Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia, Kargil, an influential religious and social organisation, has also demanded that the LAHDC elections be deferred until April-May 2027, citing harsh weather conditions and seasonal migration.

The Ladakh’s State Election Commission subsequently announced the election schedule on Tuesday.

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As per the schedule, November 17 will be the last date for filing nominations, and November 20 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held on December 4, and the entire election process will be completed by December 8.