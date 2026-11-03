Ladakh admin directs Sonam Wangchuk-founded school to halt activities pending HC verdict

The Ladakh administration has issued a notice to Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and founder and CEO of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), directing her to “refrain from proceeding with the commencement of classes and other activities” at Desert Flower School in Leh.

The administration said allowing the activities to proceed could “prejudice” the proceedings already pending before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Sonam Wangchuk is on the board of directors of Desert Flower School.

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A statement said the notice took serious note of the reported “commencement of school activities” without obtaining the requisite consent, clearances and approvals from the concerned authorities.

The administration pointed out that the matter concerning HIAL was already pending adjudication before the High Court.

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In her letter dated September 22, 2026, Gitanjali Angmo had requested the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, to issue an NOC/clearance for the proposed members of the managing committee of Desert Flower School, Phyang, under the HIAL ecosystem.

However, “it came to the notice of the Administration that the Desert Flower School commenced its functioning without even obtaining approval/clearance from the concerned authorities”, the statement said.

Through the notice, Gitanjali Angmo was warned against any action that could “prejudice the proceedings pending before the High Court”.

The UT Administration had cancelled the land allotment to HIAL in August 2025, following which a writ petition was filed before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The petition is pending adjudication.

Accordingly, the notice issued by Tehsildar, Leh, advised HIAL to maintain “strict status quo” and “not undertake any action whatsoever towards the functioning or commencement of activities at the school, until the final decision of the Hon’ble High Court or further directions are issued”.

“The notice puts a clear administrative restraint on the proposed activities of Desert Flower School amid the ongoing legal proceedings. The notice was issued by Tehsildar Leh on November 1, 2026,” the statement said.