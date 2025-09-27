Ladakh adminstration blames Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike for violence

Two days after protests in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, the Union Territory administration has said the incident “could have been avoided” if climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk “could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike”.

In a late-night statement on Friday, the UT’s Department of Information and Public Relations confirmed that Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and moved to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan, citing his actions as “prejudicial to the security of the State time and again”.

Wangchuk was detained from his village after the protests in Leh left four persons dead and nearly 100 injured.

“Time and again it has been observed that Shri Sonam Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order,” the administration said.

It added that despite “clear communication” from the government for the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), Wangchuk, “with his ulterior motives, continued his hunger strike.”

The UT adminstration has also stated the Wednesday’s deaths and violence “could have been avoided.”

“His series of provocative speeches and misleading videos with references to Nepal agitations and the Arab Spring resulted in the violent protests of September 24 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals,” it said.

Wangchuk was on a 35-day hunger strike, which he ended soon after the violence erupted in Leh. Protestors, comprising mostly youth, set ablaze the BJP office, the Leh Hill Council building and several vehicles. In response, police opened fire on the protesters.

The UT administration has now said, “The entire episode could have been avoided if he had risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike once dialogue with the government resumed,” the statement said.

The administration has also said it is important to restore normalcy in what it called the “peace-loving town of Leh”.

“To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order,” it said.

In the backdrop of his “provocative speeches” and videos, “for the larger public interest, it was not advisable to keep him in Leh District,” the Leh adminstration further said.

According to UT admin, “based on specific inputs”, they took a “considered decision to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and moved him to Jodhpur.”