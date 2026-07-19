Ladakh admn bans use and sale of chemical fertilisers

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday ordered a prohibition on the use and sale of all chemical and synthetic fertilisers in Ladakh.

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The order, which comes into force with immediate effect, stipulates a minimum fine of Rs 10,000 for anyone found procuring, distributing, selling, marketing or using chemical or synthetic fertilisers anywhere in Ladakh, a Lok Bhavan spokesperson said.

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“The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh imposes prohibition on the procurement, distribution, sale, marketing and use of chemical/synthetic fertilisers for agricultural practices in the Union Territory of Ladakh, with immediate effect, with the objective of safeguarding organic certification, protect soil and water resources, promote sustainable agricultural practices and to establish Ladakh as a model organic region, thereby, ensuring the long-term sustainability and resilience of its agricultural sector,” the spokesperson said quoting an order issued by the Lt Governor.

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The official said farmers and agriculture units have been advised to use only on-farm and off-farm organic inputs for agricultural practices.

The decision marks a major milestone in Ladakh’s journey towards sustainable agriculture and reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting natural farming, environmental conservation, improving soil health, and climate-resilient agriculture, the spokesperson said.

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The Prime Minister, during the recent NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi, had also urged states and UTs to promote organic farming across the country.

Taking a cue from the Prime Minister’s call, the Ladakh Administration implemented the ban on use of chemical fertilisers in the region, the spokesperson said.

“Ladakh has been blessed with a pristine environment, rich biodiversity, unique agro-ecological conditions and traditional farming practices that have remained largely free from excessive chemical intervention. The prohibition on chemical and synthetic fertilisers marks a transformative step towards making Ladakh a fully organic Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

The agriculture department has been designated as the nodal department for the implementation of the order. The Departments of Horticulture, Cooperatives and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj have been directed to facilitate the transition through awareness programmes, capacity building and improved availability of organic inputs, the spokesperson said.