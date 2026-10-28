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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh admn begins work on five new water bodies in Leh, Kargil

Ladakh admn begins work on five new water bodies in Leh, Kargil

In Leh, the water bodies are being constructed at Shey Thang, Stakmo village and Arzo Thiksey

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Leh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Work in progress for the construction of five new water bodies in Leh and Kargil districts.
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Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 40 water bodies across Ladakh under Project Him Sarovar, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena-led administration has initiated work on five new water bodies in Leh and Kargil districts, an official said on Tuesday.

In Leh, the water bodies are being constructed at Shey Thang, Stakmo village and Arzo Thiksey while two ponds are being developed at Barchey and Apati villages in Kargil, an area grappling with an acute water crisis that has forced villagers to migrate in search of better living conditions, the official said.

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He said the construction work began following the Lt Governor's recent visits to the areas, during which villagers highlighted water shortages and sought intervention to address the problem.

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Together, the five water bodies are expected to store nearly 15 million litres of glacier meltwater, the official said, adding the initiative aims to conserve seasonal water flows, strengthen irrigation potential and improve ecological resilience in Ladakh's fragile cold desert ecosystem.

He said the project is part of the UT administration's broader efforts to strengthen water security, promote environmental conservation and improve the livelihoods of local communities.

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It also reinforces the administration's commitment to sustainable water management and building a self-reliant future for the Union Territory of Ladakh, he said.

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