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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh admn calls for SoPs to curb unauthorised photography, videography of sensitive areas in Leh

Ladakh admn calls for SoPs to curb unauthorised photography, videography of sensitive areas in Leh

Indian Air Force had raised concern over the increasing circulation of photographs and videos of operational areas

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The Ladakh administration has directed agencies concerned to formulate SOPs to prevent unauthorised photography and videography of sensitive areas in Leh, including the dual-use airport, after the Indian Air Force raised concern over the increasing circulation of photographs and videos of operational areas on social media platforms.
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The directions were issued during a high-level interdepartmental meeting chaired by Ladakh Civil Aviation Department Administrative Secretary Nidhi Malik to review a range of operational, infrastructure, aviation safety and security issues raised by Air Force Station Leh, officials said on Wednesday.

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Malik directed the agencies concerned to strengthen enforcement of existing regulations, launch public awareness campaigns regarding restricted areas and frame appropriate SOPs, the officials said.

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The issues were highlighted in a communication addressed to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

In the meeting, Air Force representatives provided inputs on proposed second runway, obstacle limitation requirements, airspace safety, terrain constraints and the need to remove physical obstructions that could adversely affect flight operations.

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Air Force officials stressed the need for scientific assessment of such obstacles to ensure compliance with aviation safety standards and to meet future operational requirements.

Malik directed the BRO, Revenue department and other technical agencies to survey the identified locations and submit a report containing technical assessments and recommendations for further action.

The meeting also reviewed concerns related to the installation of CCTV cameras and surveillance infrastructure overlooking sensitive Air Force establishments.

It was decided that surveillance infrastructure would be installed strictly in accordance with prescribed security guidelines and only after obtaining the necessary clearances from competent authorities, they said.

Issues relating to unauthorised constructions, building permissions, land-use regulations around airport zones and compliance with obstacle limitation norms were also reviewed, they said.

The administrative secretary underscored the need for strict adherence to regulations governing construction activities within designated aviation safety zones and directed departments to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

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