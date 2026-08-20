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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh admn introduces 4% sports quota in govt jobs

Ladakh admn introduces 4% sports quota in govt jobs

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:59 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a 4 per cent horizontal reservation for “Outstanding Sportspersons” in direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted) posts under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

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A statement issued on Wednesday said Ladakh has become the first and only Union Territory in the country to provide a fixed 4 per cent reservation for sportspersons in government jobs. While other states and UTs offer reservations or incentives under sports quotas, they do not provide any statutory or specifically defined reservation for the category. Pursuant to the approval, the Administration has notified the Union Territory of Ladakh Outstanding Sportspersons (Horizontal Reservation in Direct Recruitment to Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Posts) Rules, 2026, providing a structured framework for extending the benefit of reservation to meritorious sportspersons who fulfil all eligibility criteria, including recruitment examinations.

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“Outstanding Sportspersons” includes those who have represented a state or the country in recognised national or international competitions, medal winners in Senior and Junior National Championships, medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games above 18 years of age, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India University Games, as well as eligible sportspersons who have represented their universities in recognised inter-university competitions.

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