Ladakh admn orders magisterial probe into Leh violence, apex body rejects it

The Ladakh administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the events leading to the “serious law and order situation” and the “police action” on September 24 in Leh. This comes amid widespread criticism following the deaths of four people in firing by security forces during protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

The inquiry was ordered by the Leh Deputy Commissioner, who appointed Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Nubra, Mukul Beniwal, as the inquiry officer. The officer is tasked with ascertaining the detailed facts and circumstances surrounding the police action and the resultant deaths. The inquiry report is expected within four weeks.

This development coincides with the release of 26 people arrested in connection with the violence, who were granted interim bail by a local court on Wednesday evening and released on Thursday. Among those released were two labourers from Bihar. Mohd Shafi Lassu, president of the Bar Association in Leh, stated that more bail applications are expected in the coming days, adding, “They were innocent, and that is why the court granted them interim bail.”

The protests last week saw violent clashes between security forces and demonstrators, resulting in the deaths of Jigmet Dorjey of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan, as well as nearly 100 injuries.

Following the incident, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which have been leading the agitation for Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status, announced the suspension of talks with the Central Government. They presented several new demands, including a judicial probe into the violence and the immediate release of those detained during the clashes. The next high-level meeting was scheduled for October 6.

On Thursday, the Ladakh administration issued a public notice inviting anyone with information or evidence—including oral statements, written submissions, photos, or video recordings—related to the incident to appear before the inquiry officer and provide testimony.

However, the Leh Apex Body rejected the magisterial inquiry, demanding instead that the investigation be conducted by a former Supreme Court judge. Sources said that during a LAB meeting on Thursday, it was decided to inform MHA officials and request the resumption of talks, contingent on the fulfillment of their demands, including a probe by an ex-SC judge, the release of all detainees, and compensation for the families of the deceased and injured.

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered that all shops, and schools up to 8th grade within Leh will remain open. Additionally, small buses will be permitted to operate within Leh on Friday between 10 am and 6 pm.