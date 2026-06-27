Ladakh admn proposes to organise global black-necked crane festival in August

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The proposal was discussed at a meeting chaired by Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, who reviewed plans for the festival and stressed the need to position the region as a premier destination for bird tourism and conservation.

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According to officials, the proposed festival, likely to be held in the second half of August 2026, seeks to celebrate the iconic black-necked crane while showcasing the ecological, cultural and economic significance of Ladakh's high-altitude wetlands.

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The festival is envisioned as a platform to strengthen conservation awareness, encourage sustainable tourism and generate livelihood opportunities for local communities inhabiting the remote Changthang region.

During the meeting, officers made a detailed presentation highlighting the global importance of the Changthang wetlands ecosystem and the role of the black-necked crane as a symbol of harmony between biodiversity, culture and spirituality in the Trans-Himalayan region.

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The presentation also outlined the growing global bird tourism market, projected revenue opportunities, lessons from Bhutan's successful 'Black-Necked Crane Festival' and the broader vision behind Ladakh's initiative.

Officials said the proposal envisages the development of five key crane destinations in Changthang and includes birdwatching experiences, field visits, technical sessions, livelihood exhibitions, cultural programmes and other activities aimed at promoting conservation and responsible tourism.

Kundra underscored the immense potential of bird tourism as an emerging global sector and called for leveraging Ladakh's unique biodiversity assets in a sustainable manner.

He sought details regarding the selection of festival dates and suggested aligning the event with the period most suitable for crane sightings and visitor participation.

The chief secretary also explored the possibility of incorporating an international component to attract researchers, conservationists, birdwatchers, photographers and nature enthusiasts from India and abroad.

Emphasising that the festival should remain centred on the Changthang region, Kundra directed organisers to ensure meaningful participation of local communities, conservation organisations, birding groups, educational institutions and tourism stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of community-led conservation, he said residents should emerge as primary beneficiaries of the initiative and proposed training local nature guides and birding interpreters, particularly unemployed youth from Changthang villages.

Such measures, he said, would enhance visitor experiences while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Kundra also stressed the need to develop bird-observation points, interpretation centres, improved visitor amenities, eco-friendly accommodation facilities, and clearly marked wildlife viewing sites.

He directed the concerned departments to examine possibilities for strengthening infrastructure at Nyoma, Hanle and other key locations to support nature tourism and research activities.

Recognising the importance of outreach, the chief secretary asked officials to develop a dedicated website for the proposed festival within a week.

The portal will provide information on festival activities, travel arrangements, birdwatching opportunities and community-based tourism experiences.

He further directed the Tourism Department to prominently integrate bird tourism and black-necked crane-related content into Ladakh's tourism promotion platforms.