Ladakh admn pushes for solar rooftop installations

Jammu, January 4

The Secretary of Hospitality and Protocol, Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar presided over a meeting dedicated to scrutinising the advancement of ongoing projects by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Central Public Works Department, and Public Works Department.

The meeting was marked by a review process, aimed at assessing the physical and financial progress made by these agencies in the execution of various projects, and the review included buildings, residential quarters, and vital facilities within Ladakh, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. The objective of the meeting was to ensure that the development initiatives aligned seamlessly with the vision for a progressive and sustainable Ladakh.

Ravinder Kumar emphasised the imperative to align the initiatives with sustainable practices, urging agencies to incorporate solar rooftop and solar water heater systems. Additionally, he underscored the necessity of making all construction and renovation works winter-friendly, taking into account the unique climatic challenges.

Kumar highlighted the critical role of solar rooftop installations in harnessing Ladakh’s abundant sunlight, contributing to the UT’s commitment to sustainable energy practices. He urged construction agencies to integrate these solar technologies seamlessly into the renovation projects, emphasising their potential to reduce the environmental footprint.

Kumar underscored the importance of adhering to rigorous timelines and quality benchmarks.

