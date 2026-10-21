Ladakh announces panchayat polls amid Kargil Hill Council dissolution

In a series of political developments in Ladakh, the State Election Commission has proposed to hold panchayat general elections across all Panchayat Halqas in the Union Territory in November, according to an official notification.

Separately, the Ladakh administration has announced the dissolution of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, and notified 100 elected constituencies for the eight LAHDCs in the UT.

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With the announcement of the panchayat elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect. The last general elections to Panchayat Halqas in Ladakh were held in November 2018.

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According to officials, polling is scheduled for November 21, 2026, while the last date for filing nominations is November 2. The election notification will be issued on October 26 and candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

“The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Candidates and Political Parties in Elections to Panchayats in the UT of Ladakh, issued by the State Election Commission, Ladakh, on October 21, 2026, and subsequent instructions that may be issued by the Commission on the subject, shall apply to these elections,” said a release issued by Ladakh State Election Commissioner Sudhanshu Pandey.

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“Further, instructions issued by the Election Commission of India on the Model Code of Conduct from time to time shall also be followed. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect and must be followed scrupulously by all concerned,” he said.

Reacting to the decision of holding the election, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said the “LAHDC is a statutory body, whereas the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, adapted to incorporate the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in October 2020, provides a constitutional framework for grassroots democracy.”

“The fundamental question is: How can a statutory body be placed above a constitutional framework? Every passing day, bureaucratic decisions are shrinking democratic space and silencing the people of Ladakh,” he said.

The announcement comes on a day, when two other orders were issued.

On Wednesday, the Ladakh administration announced the dissolution of the LAHDC, Kargil.

An order cited several reasons for the move, including the resignation of the Council’s Chief Executive Councillor on Tuesday and the reorganisation of Ladakh’s administrative framework, which includes the creation of new districts such as Drass, Zanskar and Sankoo by carving out territories from the erstwhile Kargil district.

The Lieutenant Governor ordered the dissolution of the erstwhile Council, the cessation of its offices and the appointment of an interim authority.

“To avoid any administrative vacuum and ensure uninterrupted public service delivery, all powers, duties and functions hitherto vested in or exercised by the erstwhile Kargil Council shall be vested in and administered by Deputy Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Kargil, who shall administer until new, separate Councils are fully constituted in accordance with the provisions of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997, and rules framed thereunder, as amended from time to time,” the order stated.

In a separate order issued on Wednesday, the Ladakh administration notified 100 elected constituencies for the eight LAHDCs under the amended LAHDC Act, 1997. These include Leh (22), Kargil (21), Sankoo (13), Changthang (10), Nubra (nine), Sham (nine), Zanskar (nine) and Drass (seven).