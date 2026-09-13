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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh announces Rs 1.52 crore aid for statehood protest violence victims

Ladakh announces Rs 1.52 crore aid for statehood protest violence victims

Ladakh administration has sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for four deceased, Rs 72 lakh for 24 people who sustained major injuries and Rs 20 lakh for 20 people who suffered minor injuries

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 07:42 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The incident resulted in the loss of four lives, while 43 civilians sustained major or minor injuries. PTI file photo
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A year after protests in Leh town of Ladakh over the Sixth Schedule and statehood turned violent, leaving four people dead, the administration has sanctioned compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of each victim.

The administration has also approved an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh for those who sustained major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries during the protest on September 24 last year.

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According to officials, the total financial commitment of the UT administration under the approved compensation measures will be Rs 1.52 crore, comprising Rs 60 lakh for the four deceased, Rs 72 lakh for 24 people who sustained major injuries, and Rs 20 lakh for 20 people who suffered minor injuries.

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The incident resulted in the loss of four lives, while 43 civilians sustained major or minor injuries.

“As the UT of Ladakh did not have a general policy prescribing compensation in cases of death or injury arising from incidents of public unrest or rioting, the administration examined the matter with a view to extending appropriate humanitarian assistance to the affected families and individuals,” an official said.

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In a statement on X, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, said, “In our continued commitment to support the families affected by the tragic violence in Ladakh on 24 September last year, today sanctioned a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four deceased. An ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries has also been approved.”

He further stated, “Deeply grateful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach, who has always stood in solidarity with the victims and their families. While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh Administration firmly stands beside every affected family in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief.”

Ladakh groups, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are involved in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over constitutional safeguards for the UT, have been demanding adequate compensation for the next of kin of those killed and for those injured during the protest.

On the day of the incident, protesters gathered in Leh town, and a section of them allegedly attacked police vehicles and some buildings, following which security forces opened fire to disperse the crowd. Injuries caused by pellet guns were also reported among the protesters.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on September 26 and booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), two days after the violent protests.

In October, the MHA notified a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire into the September 24 incident in Leh.

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