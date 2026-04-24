Ladakh approves major tourism reforms to ease business, cut compliance burden

In a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business and boosting the tourism sector in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a set of reforms to deregulate the industry and enhance the overall experience for tourists visiting the region, officials said on Thursday.

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A spokesperson stated that the reforms are intended to reduce the compliance burden on stakeholders and establish a unified, streamlined, and citizen-friendly registration mechanism for tourism units across the Union Territory.

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Officials noted that the initiative follows a series of meetings held by the Lieutenant Governor with tourism stakeholders and delegations representing various tourism associations. It is also in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”

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The new framework introduces a unified registration system for all tourism units, rationalises and significantly reduces documentation requirements, removes redundant classifications, and simplifies procedures for registration, renewal and transfer. It also promotes digital, time-bound approvals, enhances transparency and accountability, aligns with national deregulation efforts, encourages local entrepreneurship and strengthens the overall tourism ecosystem in Ladakh through ease of compliance.

“It is a transformative step for the tourism sector in Ladakh, making processes simpler, more transparent, and people-friendly. Reducing the compliance burden and ensuring ease of doing business will empower local stakeholders and significantly enhance Ladakh’s position as a premier tourist destination. I am confident these reforms will help place Ladakh among the top tourism destinations not only in India but globally,” Lieutenant Governor Saxena said.

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Under the new provisions, the registration validity for tour operators has been extended from one year to five years, eliminating the need for annual renewal.

Earlier, tour and travel operators involved in adventure and mountaineering activities were required to register separately as “Adventure Tour Operator” and “Mountaineering Tour Operator,” with an additional fee of Rs 3,000 for each category. This requirement has now been abolished. A unified category titled “Travel Agent” has been introduced, authorising registered entities to undertake all activities permitted under the Registration of Tourist Act.

The number of documents required for registering tour operators has been reduced from seven to four. Additionally, requirements such as a character certificate, fixed bank balance, and educational qualifications for operating a travel agency have been removed, making the registration process more accessible.

Similarly, the earlier framework for hotel registration classified accommodation units into Category I and Category II (Standard, Deluxe, Luxury), along with detailed and often cumbersome documentation. Under the revised system, this classification has been discontinued. Only two documents are now required for obtaining a provisional licence valid for 18 months, and seven documents for a permanent licence valid for five years.

In the case of homestay registration, the existing process involved multiple procedural requirements that often discouraged local participation. The new framework simplifies documentation, making the process more accessible and promoting community-based tourism, thereby creating livelihood opportunities for local residents.