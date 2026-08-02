Ladakh approves new sports policy with scholarships, cash incentives

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the new Ladakh Sports Policy, which officials described as a landmark initiative aimed at providing assured financial assistance, recognition and sustained encouragement to sportspersons from the Union Territory.

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According to an official statement, the policy lays down a comprehensive framework to transform Ladakh into a premier sporting destination while encouraging youth to pursue sports as a viable career, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Khelo India initiative.

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Under the policy, international gold medallists will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 1 lakh, national gold medallists Rs 75,000, and state-level gold medallists Rs 10,000. Silver and bronze medallists will receive proportionate scholarships in their respective categories for a period of 12 months.

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The policy provides for automatic upgradation of scholarships as athletes progress to higher levels. For instance, a state-level gold medallist receiving Rs 10,000 per month will become eligible for the higher scholarship upon winning a medal at the national or international level.

Scholarships will be awarded for 12 months from the date of winning the medal. If an athlete qualifies for a higher category during the scholarship period, the revised amount will be applicable for a fresh one-year term without recovery of the scholarship already paid.

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The policy also provides one-time cash incentives ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore for medal winners at recognised international, national, state and school-level competitions, in addition to the monthly scholarships.

It further announces a one-time cash award of Rs 10 lakh for Ladakhi mountaineers who successfully summit peaks above 8,000 metres anywhere in the world. Separate cash incentives have also been introduced for outstanding performances in the Paralympics, Para Asian Games, Para Commonwealth Games, National Para Sports Championships and competitions for visually impaired, hearing-impaired and Special Olympics athletes.

“The New Ladakh Sports Policy 2026 is a long-term commitment to our youth to build a vibrant sporting culture and a strong institutional support system for sporting excellence,” Saxena said.