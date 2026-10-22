DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh Bench of J&K High Court begins regular hearings at Leh

Ladakh Bench of J&K High Court begins regular hearings at Leh

Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar preside over the first regular Division Bench proceedings at the facility

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement
The newly established Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh began regular hearings at Leh on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards improving access to justice for litigants in the Union Territory.

Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar presided over the first regular Division Bench proceedings at the facility, located at Melongthang, Leh, at an altitude of more than 11,500 feet above sea level.

Advertisement

Officials said the proceedings began with the hearing of five matters listed before the Division Bench. The Chief Justice participated through virtual mode, while Justice Parihar was physically present at the Ladakh Bench.

Advertisement

After the Division Bench proceedings concluded, Justice Parihar sat singly and heard 60 matters listed before the Single Bench.

“Today’s proceedings made use of technology to facilitate a sort of hybrid hearing, with the Chief Justice hearing through virtual mode and Justice Sanjay Parihar conducting physical hearings,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement

Justice Parihar said the identification and listing of 65 cases reflected the initial efforts to organise and facilitate hearings for litigants from Ladakh.

He described the commencement of regular judicial proceedings at the high-altitude location as a significant achievement in judicial infrastructure, demonstrating the commitment to ensuring that geographical barriers do not impede access to justice.

Officials said the establishment of the Ladakh Bench would strengthen the reach of constitutional institutions in remote and geographically challenging areas.

Previously, litigants from Leh, Kargil and other far-flung parts of Ladakh had to undertake lengthy journeys to Srinagar or Jammu to pursue cases before the High Court. The commencement of regular hearings in Leh is expected to provide considerable relief to litigants and encourage the local legal fraternity by making judicial proceedings more accessible.

The Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was formally inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on October 18 at Melongthang, Leh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts