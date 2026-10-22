Ladakh Bench of J&K High Court begins regular hearings at Leh

Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar presided over the first regular Division Bench proceedings at the facility, located at Melongthang, Leh, at an altitude of more than 11,500 feet above sea level.

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Officials said the proceedings began with the hearing of five matters listed before the Division Bench. The Chief Justice participated through virtual mode, while Justice Parihar was physically present at the Ladakh Bench.

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After the Division Bench proceedings concluded, Justice Parihar sat singly and heard 60 matters listed before the Single Bench.

“Today’s proceedings made use of technology to facilitate a sort of hybrid hearing, with the Chief Justice hearing through virtual mode and Justice Sanjay Parihar conducting physical hearings,” a spokesman said.

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Justice Parihar said the identification and listing of 65 cases reflected the initial efforts to organise and facilitate hearings for litigants from Ladakh.

He described the commencement of regular judicial proceedings at the high-altitude location as a significant achievement in judicial infrastructure, demonstrating the commitment to ensuring that geographical barriers do not impede access to justice.

Officials said the establishment of the Ladakh Bench would strengthen the reach of constitutional institutions in remote and geographically challenging areas.

Previously, litigants from Leh, Kargil and other far-flung parts of Ladakh had to undertake lengthy journeys to Srinagar or Jammu to pursue cases before the High Court. The commencement of regular hearings in Leh is expected to provide considerable relief to litigants and encourage the local legal fraternity by making judicial proceedings more accessible.

The Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was formally inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on October 18 at Melongthang, Leh.