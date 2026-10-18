Ladakh Bench to function as fully IT-enabled, paperless court; CJI launches digital initiatives

The newly established Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will function as a fully IT-enabled, paperless court, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

The High Court Bench at Leh was inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant. He also launched key digital and green initiatives, including the e-filing portal, document management system, online recruitment portal and green wall initiative, aimed at modernising court functioning and promoting sustainable infrastructure, he said.

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The e-filing portal will enable advocates and litigants, particularly those residing in remote areas, to file cases electronically without having to travel to the court, according to the spokesperson.

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The DMS will facilitate digital management of judicial records, while the online recruitment portal will streamline recruitment processes in the High Court and District Judiciary, ensuring greater transparency, accessibility and efficiency, the spokesperson said.

"The Ladakh Bench will function as a fully IT-enabled, paperless court, equipped with modern digital infrastructure," he said.

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The court complex also houses a dedicated digitisation centre, filing counter, bar room, litigants' sitting area, conference room and video conferencing (VC) room, providing essential facilities for efficient, accessible and technology-driven judicial functioning.

Reinforcing the judiciary's commitment to environmental sustainability, the CJI also initiated work for the installation of solar power systems at 11 locations, promoting the use of renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, the spokesperson said.

He said the inauguration of the Ladakh Bench, along with the launch of these digital and green initiatives, marks a significant milestone in the judicial history of the Union Territory.

It reaffirms the judiciary's commitment to accessible, efficient, technology-enabled and citizen-centric justice, ensuring that geographical distances and challenging terrain do not become barriers to the effective administration of justice, the spokesperson said.