Ladakh bets on glacier water to save shrinking Tso Kar Lake

The Ladakh administration has launched an ambitious project to revive and restore the shrinking Tso Kar Lake at an altitude of nearly 15,000 feet above sea level by diverting nearly 320 million litres of untapped glacier water daily from the glacial stream, Rupsho Kharnak.

Tso Kar, once spread over nearly 11,000 acres, has shrunk by almost 70 per cent to just 3,200 acres over the past decade. Consequently, the famed black-necked cranes, which once flocked to the lake in large numbers, are now arriving only sparingly.

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The administration had earlier successfully channelised 90 million litres of Stok Glacier water into Igoo-Phey and Chuchot village canals to irrigate parched land near Leh.

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An official spokesperson said the entire volume of untapped water from Rupsho Kharnak currently flew into the Sindhu river without being utilised. By fully utilising this volume of water, the administration expects that Tso Kar will be revived to its original glory within a year.

“This is the first and only attempt of this nature and magnitude in India to revive a dying lake at this altitude and in such harsh conditions, where temperatures remain below 10°C for much of the summer and fall to between -20°C and -30°C in winter,” the spokesperson claimed.

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The pioneering water management initiative was conceived by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena during his first visit to Tso Kar on August 10, where local villagers informed him that the majestic lake is rapidly shrinking and the bird population had also declined sharply.

The plan utilises three natural depressions located along the stream’s downward flow, from the glacier to the lake. The glacial runoff from the Rupsho Kharnak stream is being channelised into the first depression, which is spread over 270 acres. From the first depression, it will be transferred to the second depression, which is spread over 24 acres. The water will then be channelised to the third depression, spanning over 10 acres. In each of the three depressions, a check dam with three RCC pipes will be constructed at the outlet to augment the water level and to control the flow downstream.

Finally, the water from the third depression will be regulated to flow directly into the Tso Kar Lake, located just 400 metres away. The water will be diverted utilising gravity flow through simple, low-cost earthworks without constructing any concrete channels.

Before the water reaches Tso Kar, the filling of the three natural depressions will create three entirely new freshwater wetlands and transfer only clear water into the lake, as sediments will settle in the three newly created water bodies. These water bodies, covering 270, 24 and 10 acres, respectively, will hold nearly 1,230 million litres of water.

These new water bodies, visible from the adjoining Leh-Manali National Highway, will serve as new tourist attractions as well as much-needed habitats for migratory birds, effectively strengthening the region’s ecological character while helping replenish the main lake.

L-G Saxena said, “The success of the Stok Glacier project has proven that large-scale, sustainable water management is entirely feasible in our cold desert using simple engineering. By redirecting the Rupsho Kharnak stream, we aim to bring life back to Tso Kar Lake.”