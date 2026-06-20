Ladakh bodies call for bandh and peace rally on June 23

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) on Friday announced a Ladakh Bandh and a peaceful rally on June 23, saying the protest is being organised to express the “collective concerns” of the people of Ladakh over several key issues affecting the region.

Advertisement

According to LBA leaders, the issues include the alleged delay by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in issuing the minutes of the meeting held between the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on May 22, 2026, the proposed new liquor policy, and concerns over alleged religious conversions being carried out by certain Christian missionary groups.

Advertisement

The leaders said a meeting to discuss the bandh call was attended by representatives of political parties, various stakeholders and community organisations, including the Hotel Association, Trade and Travel Alliance and the Travel Agents Association.

Advertisement

During the meeting, participants expressed support for raising these issues through democratic and peaceful means.

Both organisations appealed to citizens, traders, hoteliers, transporters and employees to extend their wholehearted support to the bandh and participate in the peaceful rally in a disciplined and non-violent manner.

Advertisement

“The bandh and rally aim to convey the collective voice of the people of Ladakh and seek timely attention and action on matters that have significant social, economic, cultural and administrative implications for the region,” the two organisations said in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, the Leh Apex Body, one of the two organisations representing Ladakh in talks with the Centre, said it had not signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, alleging that a key issue discussed during the talks had been omitted from the official record.

In May, the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance announced an “in-principle” understanding with the Union Government on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards to the UT. The organisations have since been awaiting the official minutes of the meeting from the MHA.