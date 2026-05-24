icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh bodies seek written proposal after breakthrough talks with Centre

Ladakh bodies seek written proposal after breakthrough talks with Centre

Caution against any premature celebration

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh Buddhist Association president Chering Dorjey Lakrook, and All Ladakh Gonpa Association president Dorjey Stanzin hold a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

A day after the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced an “in-principle” understanding with the Union Government on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards, the leaders on Saturday said they were awaiting a draft document from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and cautioned against any premature celebration.

Advertisement

The subcommittee-level talks between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakh leaders were held in New Delhi on Friday. Following the meeting, the two bodies said an understanding had been reached to provide constitutional safeguards on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, which are applicable in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram respectively.

Advertisement

Gelek Phunchok, convenor of the Leh Apex Body, told The Tribune that although Friday’s development marked a significant breakthrough, the two bodies were still awaiting formal written communication from the MHA.

Advertisement

“We are also waiting for the minutes of Friday’s meeting,” he said, adding that the picture would become clearer once the proposal was received in writing. The matter would then be discussed further by the two bodies before taking any final decision, he added. Phunchok also said it was too early to celebrate the development.

A KDA leader said that while both sides appeared committed to finding a “mutually acceptable solution”, the alliance was waiting for the draft proposal from the MHA before moving ahead.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons in Delhi, activist Sonam Wangchuk said the government had proposed safeguards for Ladakh on the lines of Articles 371A and 371G and agreed in principle to a governance structure for the entire region rather than limiting powers to district councils.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) member Sajjad Kargili said the Centre had also proposed legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers for Ladakh and had been asked to share a formal draft for consultations with legal and constitutional experts.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, also welcomed Friday’s development.

“As the finer details are worked out through due deliberation and consultation with legal and constitutional experts, I wish to emphasise most earnestly that this process must be genuinely inclusive and participatory in the fullest sense. Every community, every region and every section of Ladakhi society must be taken into confidence,” Chairman of the LAHDC Kargil, Mohd Jaffar Akhoon, said.

He said no area should “feel overlooked, no community should feel excluded, and no voice should go unheard”.

“The strength and legitimacy of any constitutional framework for Ladakh will ultimately rest on whether it reflects the aspirations of all its people equally and without exception,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts