Ladakh CEO holds meet to discuss summary revision of electoral rolls

Jammu, December 21

Ladakh Chief Electoral Officer Yetindra Maralkar held a UT-level meeting today with the representatives of political parties in connection with the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls in UT.

During the meeting, the CEO requested the political parties to appoint their booth level agents (BLAs) to assist the electoral machinery in creating a comprehensive and healthy electoral roll for the smooth conduct of elections.

The CEO informed the political party representatives that there would now be four qualifying dates—1st January, 1st April, 1st July, and 1st October—as eligibility criteria for youngsters to register in the electoral rolls. This is in contrast to the earlier single qualifying date of 1st January. Consequently, youngsters aged 17 and above can apply in advance to have their names enrolled in the voter’s list, no longer having to wait to attain the age of 18 years specifically on 1st January of a year.

In presenting the ongoing special summary revision status, the CEO informed the receipt of 9,101 Form-6 applications for addition, 3,129 Form-7 applications for deletion, and 8,597 Form-8 applications for correction/ updating.

Additionally, the CEO highlighted that 23,000 Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPIC) of Leh district have been printed and provided to respective BLOs for distribution. Approximately 20,000 EPICs for Kargil district are currently in the printing process and will be available to respective BLOs soon.

The electoral officer encouraged political party representatives to communicate election-related issues and provide inputs to the concerned District Electoral Officers (DEOs) periodically, seeking cooperation to ensure the preparation of a comprehensive and healthy electoral roll.

Review in Udhampur

Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives, Yasha Mudgul, who is also the Roll Observer for Udhampur district, on Thursday convened a meeting with electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers, booth level officers and supervisors to assess progress on the ongoing Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls for the year 2023. Mudgul conducted a comprehensive review of progress achieved in the district under ongoing SSR-2023 and gathered information on the number of fresh applications received, as well as the count of claims and objections in the district. EROs briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the progress and ongoing work in their respective Assembly Constituencies.

