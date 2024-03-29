Ladakh CEO warns of action over defacement of walls, public places

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

Ladakh Chief Electoral Officer Yatendra M Maralkar held a meeting with representatives of political parties to inform them about the instructions and guidelines of the Election Commission regarding media certification of political advertisements and other related matters.

Highlighting that the election was going to be held for the first time after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K, Maralkar underscored the importance of strict adherence to the model code of conduct. He also informed the parties about the instructions relating to media certification of political advertisements for the smooth conduct of poll in Ladakh.

He said defacement of walls and public places with posters and other violations would be dealt with strictly. Furthermore, representatives of parties were asked to appoint booth-level agents to assist booth- level officers in updating the electoral rolls at the booth level.

Joint CEO Sonam Chosjor gave a presentation on the instructions on model code. He stressed on active participation of parties in implementing model code, guidelines on political advertisements and other instructions relating to various other election matters.

