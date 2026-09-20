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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh Chief Secretary reviews major strategic road projects

Ladakh Chief Secretary reviews major strategic road projects

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra chairs a meeting in Leh.
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The Chief Secretary of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, has directed the authorities in Kargil to expedite the pending land acquisition to prevent further delays in the construction of the Kargil-Zanskar Road (NH-301).

A detailed review was undertaken of the land acquisition status for different packages of NH-301, including pending arbitration cases and compensation matters.

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An official spokesperson said, “The Chief Secretary directed Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, and other officers concerned to undertake a package-wise review of all pending land acquisition and arbitration matters and expedite necessary proceedings to prevent further delays. He also directed authorities to ascertain the status of possession and payments in cases where compensation has already been submitted to the courts.”

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Kundra was chairing a meeting to review the progress of major infrastructure projects being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in the presence of Managing Director, NHIDCL, Krishan Kumar, in Leh. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the UT Administration, NHIDCL and other departments concerned.

The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of major strategic infrastructure projects, including the Kargil-Zanskar Road, the Zojila Tunnel Project and other road infrastructure and connectivity initiatives across the UT.

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Detailed discussions were held on the proposed alignment and strengthening of NH-301, particularly the Zanskar–Kargil connectivity. Various alignment options were examined through maps and presentations. The Chief Secretary sought a detailed assessment of the proposed alignments, including their rationale and utility in view of existing road infrastructure, and directed the authorities concerned to examine the proposals from the perspective of improved connectivity, traffic management, public convenience, economic utility and long-term infrastructure requirements.

The meeting also discussed the proposed airport road, Kurbathang road, village connectivity, Iqbal Bridge and other important stretches, with emphasis on identifying technical constraints, potential hindrances arising from private or public properties and issues requiring administrative intervention.

The progress of wayside amenities and associated infrastructure along NHIDCL stretches was also reviewed. The Chief Secretary emphasised clearly defined timelines and directed the agencies concerned to complete ongoing works and associated land acquisition and arbitration processes in a time-bound manner.

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