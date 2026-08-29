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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh Chief Secretary seeks faster rollout of de-addiction, testing facilities

Ladakh Chief Secretary seeks faster rollout of de-addiction, testing facilities

Stresses greater involvement of religious and community leaders in anti-drug awareness campaigns

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:46 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra chairs the 8th UT-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.
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Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Friday chaired the 8th UT-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the Civil Secretariat, Leh, to review action taken on decisions of the previous meeting and assess measures to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the Union Territory.
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The meeting reviewed the status of drug-related and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, preventive and enforcement measures, awareness initiatives, and the functioning of de-addiction and support mechanisms.

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The Police Department made a detailed presentation on follow-up action from the 7th UT-level NCORD meeting, along with the latest figures on drug-related cases, NDPS cases, preventive action, awareness campaigns conducted during 2025 and the ongoing Drug-Free Month campaign.

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Kundra reviewed the progress of drug de-addiction centres and sought updates on their operational status, emergency outreach facilities, helpline services and support mechanisms. He directed the concerned departments to ensure that the centres become fully functional within the stipulated timelines and provide timely counselling and assistance to those in need.

He also reviewed the status of Tele-MANAS calls and directed the concerned departments to assess the outreach and response to drug-related concerns through helplines and social media platforms.

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Reviewing forensic and testing facilities, the Chief Secretary sought updates on the tendering process, recruitment of technical staff and availability of equipment. He directed the departments to expedite the establishment and operationalisation of testing facilities so that investigations are not delayed due to dependence on external resources.

Kundra emphasised that prevention and awareness efforts must involve all sections of society. He directed the School Education Department to strengthen awareness and health interventions among students and explore coordinated programmes with educational institutions.

He also stressed greater involvement of religious and community leaders in anti-drug awareness campaigns and called for their active participation in forthcoming outreach programmes.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) presented the status of cases registered and enforcement action undertaken. The Chief Secretary reviewed the profile of persons involved in drug-related offences, the sources and movement of narcotics, investigation and seizure mechanisms, and highway checking and naka arrangements.

He called for stronger intelligence gathering and coordinated enforcement to identify supply networks and prevent the movement of drugs into Ladakh.

The meeting also reviewed the availability and sale of substances and products linked to drug abuse, including action against the unauthorised or illegal sale of inhalant products. Kundra directed the concerned agencies to conduct coordinated checks and take action wherever violations are detected.

He further called for school-level health camps and appropriate screening and awareness interventions to assess the scale and nature of the problem.

It was decided to intensify public awareness through a coordinated campaign involving schools, students, religious leaders, community organisations and concerned departments. The Chief Secretary directed the departments to plan a district-wide awareness programme, including a march or padyatra involving students, during the coming month, with the participation of senior officials and community representatives.

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