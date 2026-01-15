DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh Chief Secy reviews functioning of Kargil airport

Ladakh Chief Secy reviews functioning of Kargil airport

Briefed by the Commanding Officer on operational and infrastructural aspects

article_Author
PTI
Kargil, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary, Ladakh.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of Kargil airport and sought a detailed report on the scope of its possible expansion. During the visit, Kundra was briefed by the Commanding Officer on operational and infrastructural aspects, officials said.

The chief secretary directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, to submit a detailed report along with a map highlighting the current status of the airport and the scope for possible boundary expansion.

The chief secretary also visited Darchiks village, home to the indigenous Dard Aryan community, where he interacted with local residents and stakeholders.

Nominated Councillor Gurmit Rigzen submitted a memorandum highlighting key demands, including the unification of Aryan valley areas in Kargil and Leh districts under a single district, establishment of a Buddhist sarai at Kargil headquarters, and construction of a tribal model hostel in Aryan Valley to promote education.

Addressing the gathering, Kundra assured that all issues raised would be carefully examined and necessary action taken.

