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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh DGP inaugurates 72-foot National Flag at Kargil police lines

Ladakh DGP inaugurates 72-foot National Flag at Kargil police lines

Project executed by the efforts of Kargil administration, district police and Flag Foundation of India

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PTI
Kargil, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Jain has inaugurated a 72-feet-high National Flag at the district police lines here, dedicating the monumental flag to the people of the Union Territory, an official said on Saturday.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was part of the Ladakh Police chief's two-day visit to Kargil district, which began on September 9, aimed at reviewing the security situation and policing arrangements in the region, a police spokesman said.

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He said the flag was hoisted in presence Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, SSP Kargil Nitin Yadav and Major General Asim Kohli (retd) of the Flag Foundation of the India.

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The National Flag project was executed by the efforts of civil administration Kargil, district police and Flag Foundation of India, the spokesman said.

During his visit, the DGP reviewed the prevailing security situation in Kargil and stressed the need for close coordination among security forces, along with heightened vigilance, to ensure the safety and security of the people.

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A crime review meeting was also held at the District Police Office, Kargil, with supervisory officers, Station House Officers (SHOs) and investigating officers from police stations in Kargil, Wakha, Panikhar and Drass, the spokesman said.

He said Jain took a detailed assessment of the crime situation and directed officers to expedite long-pending investigations in both Kargil and Drass.

He called for special attention to heinous crimes and cases registered under the NDPS Act, particularly those involving heroin, as well as theft, POCSO and cybercrime.

He also stressed the need to further strengthen community policing initiatives to enhance public engagement and trust.

The DGP also inaugurated three newly constructed residential quarters, meant for gazetted officers at Baroo in Kargil and mess-cum-kitchen at Sankoo.

Public meetings were held in Kargil, Sankoo and Rangdum where various delegations from different sections of society raised issues like drug menace, conduct of cybercrime awareness programmes and other local public concerns.

The DGP assured the participants that their concerns would be examined and addressed through appropriate mechanisms.

He appealed to the general public to share information on drugs to the police and encouraged the youth to fill application forms of constables to become a part of disciplinary force.

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