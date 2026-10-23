Ladakh dialogue faces fresh challenge as new forum questions existing leadership

Amid uncertainty over talks between Ladakh leaders and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a new group led by former Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Thupstan Chhewang has emerged, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of the “ground reality” in the Union Territory.

The development comes after a meeting scheduled between Ladakh representatives and the MHA on October 22 failed to take place. The newly formed Civil Society Forum of Ladakh has questioned the representative mandate of the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), arguing that the two bodies no longer reflect the inclusive voice of all districts in the region.

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The LAB, however, has accused the new group of being formed with the backing of the authorities to undermine the existing leadership and derail the ongoing dialogue with the Centre.

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On Thursday, members of the Civil Society Forum of Ladakh gathered in Leh, claiming to represent the “religious, cultural, intellectual and democratic conscience of Ladakh”.

Rigzin Spalbar, a member of the forum and former chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, told The Tribune that around 200 people had assembled after realising that the existing leadership had failed to address Ladakh’s concerns.

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He said the forum was being led by Chhewang and included representatives from different sections of society, including Padma Shri awardee Thiksey Rinpoche and Dukpa Thuksey Rinpoche of the Drukpa Kagyu lineage.

Chhewang, a former Member of Parliament, was earlier associated with the BJP but resigned from the party in 2018. He also headed the LAB before resigning as its chairman in 2025, with his resignation accepted this year.

In a resolution, the forum expressed “deep anguish and concern over the manner in which the dialogue process with the Government of India is being conducted and derailed”.

Claiming that the original agenda adopted by the LAB had been “hijacked”, the group alleged that the dialogue process was increasingly dominated by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the KDA, thereby compromising the interests of various districts and the Buddhist community.

The forum further alleged that despite several rounds of talks and an understanding reached between the Centre and representatives of the LAB and KDA, the two bodies had repeatedly undermined the process through what it described as “shifting goalposts and delaying tactics”.

The group has also demanded elections to all Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) across the Union Territory.

Calling for a restructuring of the LAB, the resolution stated: “This forum resolves that Leh Apex Body must be reconstituted with democratically elected authentic representatives/members from all districts of its jurisdiction, democratically chosen by the people therein, including monasteries (Sangha), women, tribals, youth and border nomads, not nominated individuals. Only such a body will have moral and democratic legitimacy to talk on behalf of Ladakh.”

LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk, however, rejected the forum’s position and alleged that the new group was a creation of the government.

“Initially, a group was formed, which also failed. Now, under the leadership of Thupstan, they want to discredit the Leh Apex Body and derail the ongoing talks,” he said.

Spalbar, on the other hand, argued that the existing leadership had failed to secure a solution to Ladakh’s demands despite nearly six years of engagement.

“They are engaged in confrontational politics and, as a result, we are without any constitutional safeguards,” he said, adding that people from different sections of society had come together because the dialogue had failed to produce a resolution.

Last week, a meeting between Ladakh leaders and MHA officials was held in Leh. However, the LAB and KDA rejected the draft proposal presented by the Centre, alleging that the Union government had backtracked on assurances given during a meeting in May.