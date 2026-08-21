Ladakh diverts 90 million litres of glacier water daily for irrigation

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Previously flowing untapped into the Indus River, the massive volume of glacial-melt water from Stok village Nallah in Leh is now being channelised into the Igoo-Phey Irrigation Canal. The initiative will cater to nearly 12 villages and augment irrigation for more than 1,000 acres of barren land that earlier remained parched due to inadequate water supply in the canal.

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A spokesperson said the initiative involved simple earthwork to channelise and utilise the glacial runoff without incurring any capital expenditure.

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“This comes as a step toward transforming the region’s agricultural productivity and realising the vision of a green, water-secure and self-sustaining Ladakh,” the official said.

While Ladakh is endowed with abundant glacier and snowmelt resources, large stretches of cultivable land have historically faced acute irrigation shortages. The imbalance between huge volumes of untapped water flowing downstream and parched agricultural land has long constrained rural livelihoods.

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During his visits to various villages, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena identified locations where large quantities of glacier water were flowing into the Indus and spearheaded a campaign to harness the resource for productive use.

Stok village Nallah was identified as one such location, with the aim of diverting glacier water into the existing Igoo-Phey Canal. The Stok Nallah is fed by the Stok Kangri Glacier near Leh.

On the directions of the L-G on August 14, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department diverted excess glacier water from the main channel of the Nallah to the Igoo-Phey Canal by creating two trenches using a JCB.

“The discharge from Stok Nallah, flowing downstream and ultimately into the Indus River, was assessed at approximately 36.60 cusecs. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres of water per second, or approximately 90 million litres in 24 hours,” the official said.

He said two diversions had been created to channelise an additional 26 cusecs of water — 19 cusecs towards Igoo village upstream and seven cusecs towards Phey village downstream — from Stok Nallah into the Igoo-Phey Canal. Planning is underway to utilise the remaining 10 cusecs.

The 43-km-long Igoo-Phey Canal was constructed between 1979 and 2005. Around 200 metres of the canal was built underground to allow Stok Nallah water to pass over it without disrupting the canal’s flow.

Despite the availability of water when the project was conceived 47 years ago, the potential of the source was never fully harnessed. The canal subsequently suffered water shortages year after year and was eventually left defunct.

“By intercepting and utilising this daily flow of 90 million litres, the administration has proven the feasibility of large-scale water diversion to bolster the region’s cold-desert agriculture,” the official said.

He added that the intervention would substantially augment the flow in the Igoo-Phey Canal, increasing it from the present 50 cusecs to nearly 80 cusecs.