Ladakh doubles wage of unskilled labourers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

The Ladakh administration has doubled the minimum daily wage of unskilled labourers working in different government departments. L-G’s Adviser Umang Narula, who is also the Finance Secretary, stated in an order that the daily wage of unskilled and skilled workers had been hiked by Rs 225. With this, the unskilled labourers’ daily wage has been raised from Rs 225 to Rs 450 whereas skilled labourers have got a hike from Rs 350 to Rs 575 per day.

“The controlling officer concerned shall certify with every bill that daily wagers have worked for the prescribed time period every day and their performance has been satisfactory. The performance and work done by the daily wager must be certified every month by the concerned controlling officer,” the order reads.

It further reads that the officer concerned shall review the number of workers required by ascertaining the nature of work performed by existing workers in the department and put up a report through respective DC or CEO of the LAHDC.