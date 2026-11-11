Ladakh elections ‘watershed moment’ says Chief Secretary; urges people to participate in polling process

Quote: First of all, the election is on December 4. All know that over the past few years, schools have remained open until December 16. If schoolchildren can go to school, I don’t think the situation is such that adults cannot go out and vote.

Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary, Ladakh

Even as the proposed civic body and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections face opposition over their timing from political leaders and various groups, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Tuesday described the polls as a “watershed moment” for democracy in the Union Territory. He urged political and social leaders to participate in the electoral process and demonstrate to the Centre that they “want democracy”.

“I can only appeal to the good sense of people and leaders to prevail. It is a turning point,” Kundra told reporters at a press conference in Leh.

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He said the elections marked a crucial phase in Ladakh’s larger democratic journey and urged people to demonstrate their commitment to democracy by exercising their voting rights.

“I personally feel that this is a watershed moment for Ladakh. I think it is a crucial inflection point in the larger journey of democracy, as well as the aspirations and demands of the people. People should participate in the electoral process. They must demonstrate that they support democracy and that this is their desire and will,” Kundra said.

On Tuesday, the Ladakh Election Commission announced December 4 as the polling date for the LAHDC elections. Elections to urban local bodies are also scheduled to be held later this month.

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Responding to concerns over the timing of the elections amid harsh winter conditions, Kundra noted that schools in Ladakh remain open until December 16, arguing that weather conditions should not prevent people from exercising their voting rights.

“First of all, the election is on December 4. You all know that over the past few years, our schools have remained open until December 16. If schoolchildren can go to school, I don’t think the situation is such that adults cannot go out and vote,” he said.

He added that all Deputy Commissioners had been directed to ensure adequate facilities at polling stations, including heaters, to facilitate voters.

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Kundra also said that the newly elected councils would have January, February and March to prepare the budget for the next financial year, making the timing of the elections important.

“Since the budget has to be prepared before March, timing is crucial. Through all of you, I appeal to the people of Ladakh, including the youth, the elderly, women, religious bodies and government employees, to exercise their democratic rights and uphold Ladakh's democratic traditions,” he said.

On concerns over delimitation, the Chief Secretary said it was difficult to achieve complete satisfaction among all stakeholders but maintained that the exercise had received a largely positive response.

“It is difficult to ensure 100 per cent satisfaction. But based on the feedback I have received from the districts, I believe most people are satisfied with the delimitation,” he said.

Kundra’s remarks came as Kargil observed a complete shutdown on Tuesday following a call by several local groups protesting against the timing of the upcoming LAHDC elections, the delimitation exercise and other issues. Markets and business establishments remained closed across the region.

Responding to the shutdown, Kundra said protests were also a form of democratic expression. “There are many manifestations of people who are not fully satisfied,” he said.

“Whether it is delimitation of a constituency or any other issue, if some people choose to express their dissatisfaction by calling for a shutdown that is also their democratic right. We have no quarrel with that. Today, the shutdown was in Kargil. Sankoo and Drass were fully functional, and I am confident that the people of Kargil will also participate fully in the elections,” he said.

Appealing to leaders in both Kargil and Leh to participate in the electoral process, Kundra said they should demonstrate to the Centre that Ladakh wanted democracy and stronger democratic institutions.

“And that is how we will build together, through a process of active dialogue, a body that will take shape at the apex level, at the UT level,” he said.