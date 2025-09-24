DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Ladakh festival cancelled amid clashes between protesters, police

Ladakh festival cancelled amid clashes between protesters, police

Shutdown observed in Leh amid demands to advance the proposed talks with Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh

article_Author
PTI
Leh, Updated At : 03:52 PM Sep 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel try to stop agitators amid a protest and shutdown, in Leh, Ladakh, Wednesday, September 24, 2025. PTI
The four-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday after clashes erupted between police and protesters amid a shutdown here.

A shutdown was observed in Leh amid demands to advance the proposed talks with Centre on the extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival, which started here on Sunday.

"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

The administration appealed to the public for cooperation and understanding, and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and participation in the festival.

The Ladakh festival has served as a valuable platform for young and budding artists from the region to showcase their talent and develop their skills, further aiming to promote and strengthen the tourism sector across the Union Territory, the statement said.

