Ladakh focuses on sea buckthorn’s promotion to boost farmers’ income

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 11

With the increasing demand of sea buckthorn due to its multiple uses, the government of Ladakh is making a push for its promotion across the country. Sea buckthorn, also known as Golden Bush which is grown over 11,000 hectares of land in the cold desert, is used to make juice, tea and traditional medicines among other items due to which its demand is increasing.

Hoping to increase the farmers’ income, the administration has started promoting the berries through different platforms. Besides, the administration is now planning geo-mapping and drone-mapping of the area under sea buckthorn, quality control laboratories and tissue culture. Farmers are also being sent for training programmes to other states.

Providing infra Saugat Biswas, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Ladakh, says machinery, incubation centres for sea buckthorn processing, cold storages and incentives are being provided.

Saugat Biswas, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Ladakh, said machinery and different tests for the crop quality were being made available by the government. “The administration is developing incubation centres for sea buckthorn processing, subsidising procurement and setting up cold-chain mechanism, cold storages and various incentives under the upcoming industrial policy,” he informed.

Recently, a meet was organised by the administration for sea buckthorn buyers and sellers. The aim was to deliberate on the prevailing scenario of the sea buckthorn supply chain, etc.

Ravinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Horticulture Department, said every kind of help was being provided to the sea buckthorn growers. He said the crop was adding to the economy of the farming community who are being encouraged to adopt scientific approaches in its cultivation.

Tsering Angmo, a grower in Panamik area of Leh, said the demand for the berries had increased over the time by juice-making companies. “There is a need for further extending help by providing cold storage and strengthening the supply chain,” said Angmo.